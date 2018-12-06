Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing Thursday morning. (Brandon Meyers)

By
BURBANK, California --
A Southwest flight rolled off the end of a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport after wet conditions made for a tougher landing Thursday morning.

An FAA spokesman said Southwest Flight 278 rolled off the end of runway 8 while landing at the airport shortly after 9 a.m. It ended up in an area called the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS).

EMAS is a safety system designed to stop planes if they go off the end of a runway, according to the FAA. Wheels from a plane sink into soft material to stop it.

No injuries were reported.

Passenger Moe Storch tweeted out a photo saying the runway was wet from the rainstorm, causing the plane to hydroplane after landing. He said the pilot was quick and regained control of the aircraft to stop it safely.


Another passenger, Grant Palmer, recalled how it felt when the plane landed.

"As we landed you could feel the brakes. I fly out of Burbank a lot so I know that you have to hit the brakes. It's a short runway. Then mud started hitting the windows, you could see smoke and water and I started noticing the plane going sideways. Then we came to a stop and I noticed we were right up against a retaining wall," he said.

Palmer said he ended up getting into an emergency preparedness tuck and his coworker appeared to be fine.

The passengers were deplaned by stairs and taken to their terminal by a bus.


A witness inside the airport captured the landing on video.



The airport remained open and operational, but several flights were canceled due to the FAA inspection on the runway.



The plane flew out of Oakland around 8 a.m. with 112 passengers and five crewmembers.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rainairport newssouthwest airlinesairplaneplane accidentu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island woman accused of abandoning dog, driving away
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Show More
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
Family of girl hit in police-involved shooting speaks
Candles caused Poughkeepsie fire that killed 4, officials say
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus
More News