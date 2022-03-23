Brazen NYC mid-afternoon beauty salon robbery caught on camera

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at a beauty salon on East 19th Street.
Authorities say the three unknown individuals first attempted to enter the location via a secondary entrance door that was locked before entering through the front door.
Once inside, the individuals began removing items from shelves and attempted to leave the establishment without paying for the merchandise.
When a female employee at the location attempted to stop them, she was kicked in the groin, causing minor pain.
The total approximate value of property removed is $3,129.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
