Video: Crane spins from top of Midtown building on 57th Street in NYC

"The lifting ball was swinging and hit (a) glass facade, knocking out large sections of aluminum, sections of glass on several floors," the order from the Buildings Department reads.
Several streets remain closed in Midtown Manhattan Friday morning as an investigation continues.
The incident was reported at an 84-story high-rise condo under construction near 57th Street and 6th Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.
"We just heard this enormous crash, it kind of sounded like an explosion actually," Tove Nord said.
Nord owns a restaurant a block and a half away and was weatherizing her outdoor platform when the earth shook.
"Maybe a 20-foot-long piece of railing and glass, looked like an enormous window, came out of nowhere," Nord said. "It kind of wind milled down and split off in one section one crossways and one lengthways."
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
"We're talking about pieces of metal and glass," FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens said. "Pretty amazing that there are no injuries."
57th Street remained closed between 5th and 7th avenues Friday morning. 6th Avenue was closed north of 54th Street.
FDNY officials say when the incident was first reported a responding crew made their way to upper floors of the building where they could see a cable hanging from a tower crane that was swinging around in the wind and hitting into the building.
The Department of Buildings say the crane did not collapse and was not unstable, despite earlier reports.
Firefighters worked with the construction company and the buildings department to get a crane operator, who secured the crane.
The FDNY says the crane is currently stable and is being evaluated.
Videos of the crane show that it was spinning. The DOB says this is what is known as "weathervaning" and is a normal crane function.
#BREAKING: huge construction crane swinging wildly at top of mega high rise under construction on 57th and 6th. Reports of debris in street. Lots of streets closed. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/fwWS21E8h7— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) October 29, 2020
Weathervaning is a standard configuration for tower cranes, which allows them to swing 360 degrees when not in use.
This is done to allow the crane to sway in the direction of the wind, which reduces wind resistance and increases the stability of the crane.
Lee Goldberg detailed how strong winds caused by remnants of Hurricane Zeta could have contributed to the crane spinning:
The building is an 84-story condo tower on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row." Apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.
In the dark and fog, it still isn't clear if a part of the crane slammed into the building or if something else dislodged all that debris.
According to an official, DOB inspectors continue to check rooftops and the building for any unstable debris. They will continue until they are sure nothing else can fall.
57th street right now #nyc #crane #57th #media pic.twitter.com/7xaLpOC16X— Chancellor the Great (@_Chancelllor) October 29, 2020
The city shut down 55th to 59th streets from Madison to 8th avenues during the investigation.
M31 and M57 buses were also detoured due to FDNY activity and there were delays and/or reroutes in E F and G train service.
It was eight years ago on the same block in Midtown during Superstorm Sandy when parts of a crane came tumbling down from 70 floors up on a construction site. Fortunately no one was injured in that incident either.
----------
