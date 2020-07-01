85-foot crane crashes down on home in New Jersey

TINTON FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 85-foot crane came down on a home in New Jersey Wednesday morning, sending the homeowner scrambling for safety.It happened at a house on Surrey Lane just before 11 a.m., with the boom coming down across the entire structure.Officials say a tree removal service was cutting a tree when the truck began to tilt, sending the crane onto the one-story house.Luckily, there were no serious injuries reported.----------