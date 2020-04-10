coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Artists brighten walls, spirits of NYC hospitals

COVID-19 News and Information
By
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Artists are using their skills to brighten both hospital buildings and the spirits inside of patients and health care workers.

Sarah Baecher grew up watching her mother craft imaginative and powerful imagery that has brightened up the stark walls for patients across the country as part of the organization Splashes of Hope.

"She started the organization 24 years ago with this simple vision of creating mural work to uplift medical environments," Baecher said.

But for the moment, the focus has shifted.

"We wanted to give a large visual thank you to the healthcare heroes that have been doing amazing work every day, but especially during the COVID-19 crisis," Baecher said.

Earlier this month, large murals were installed at Jamaica, Elmhurst and Flushing hospitals in Queens.

They were a gift from Splashes of Hope, sponsored by Masbeth Federal Savings as a tribute to the doctors, nurses and staff who battled the COVID-19 crisis.

"They were right on the front lines," Baecher said. "The last conversation that we had with the staff from all the hospitals was that they don't have as many COVID patients, they've been moved out. You could see the struggle in their eyes.

The artwork, which took two months to complete by multiple artists, features the words "Thank You" in 13 different languages, a cardinal to honor those who have passed on and a rainbow to symbolize that we are all in this together.

"You could just see how they were so appreciative of being appreciated," Baecher said. "Especially when you're going through so much and caring for our loved ones 24/7."

There is a waiting list of about 100 facilities around the country that want a mural installation but are still seeking a sponsor to fund the project.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityqueenscoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healtharthospitalmural artsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
1st dog with COVID in US dies, NYC family details fight for testing
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations at new low, NJ cases spike
Exclusive: NYC extends COVID parking permits after nurses ticketed
COVID Updates: US surpasses 150,000 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man catches bull shark on Long Island; Officials talk 'Shark Patrols'
'I don't know how you could quarantine NJ,' Cuomo says amid spike
Social media encounter led to teen's murder, parents say
Tracking Isaias: Tropical storm watch for parts of Florida
AccuWeather: Early showers, storms on Friday
NYS Police stepping up enforcement at roadside construction sites
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations at new low, NJ cases spike
Show More
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
68-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in random NYC attack
NYPD: Damage to vehicles during protests could hamper response
8-year-old girl recovering after fox attack near NJ home
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
More TOP STORIES News