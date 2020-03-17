Coronavirus: 4 Brooklyn Nets players test positive for COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Four players for the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.Of the four players, one is exhibiting symptoms. All four are isolated and are undergoing medical care from team physicians, the team said in a statement.The team did not identify which players have tested positive.The team said it is currently notifying anyone who has had contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities."All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff," the team said. "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."