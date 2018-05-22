Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received.Chastain described the plaque by saying, "It's not the most flattering...but it's nice."The good news, though, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, is that someone has volunteered to pay to have it redone.Chastain is a San Jose Native and played soccer at Cal and Santa Clara.On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.Hall of fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News images on the plaques are "representations" and never intended to be photographic likenesses. Savicke says there are no plans to re-do the plaque, despite the offer.Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.Former 49er Harris Barton, former Niner Executive John McVay and former Giants Pitcher Matt Cain were also inducted at the ceremony.----------