Cable subscribers refunded after paying for live sports during height of pandemic

Nearly four million subscribers across New York were still paying for live sports when all they could watch were things like pro athletes playing video games.
Attorney General Letitia James sent seven cable and satellite providers a letter demanding refunds for customers.
Nearly $76 million in rebates have been handed out by those companies.
TRENDING | Bronx intersection renamed after late hip-hop icon Big Pun
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip