SPORTS

Texas cheerleading coaches go nuts during competition in viral video

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's TJ Parker speaks with the Webster, Texas, cheerleading coaches whose moves from the sideline are catching eyes on the internet.

WEBSTER, Texas --
Video of two cheerleading coaches going absolutely nuts on the sidelines, "hyping" their team as they compete at a cheer competition, is going viral.

The video posted to Facebook on Jan. 12 shows the coaches from All-Star Revolution in Webster jumping around and performing enthusiastically along with the cheerleaders.

The coaches' excited reactions and over-the-top dancing kept the cheerleaders' energy up during their performance and encouraged them to finish strong.

Clearly their sideline performance impressed others, as the video has amassed over 232,000 Facebook views and 1,700 shares as of Tuesday evening.

WATCH: See the full video of the cheerleading coaches get hyped during competition
EMBED More News Videos

GO! FIGHT! WIN! Cheer coaches get lit during team's competition routine


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscheerleadingviral videou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Will Bryce Harper and Manny Machado sign before Super Bowl Sunday and other burning questions
James Harden continues tear with 58, but Rockets fall in OT to Nets
Turkey accuses Knicks' Enes Kanter of being in terror group
Patrick Mahomes inherited clutch gene from his major league dad
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Some snow tonight, bigger storm this weekend
Police: Man chokes, drags woman in Bronx attempted rape
SUV crashes through backyard, into pool on Long Island
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
Elderly woman dies, several rescued in Queens apartment fire
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
NJ suspect drops from ceiling into stores, drinks liquor in bizarre spree
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Show More
NYC taxi drivers call Cuomo's congestion pricing a "suicide surcharge"
FBI: Man plotted to attack White House, Statue of Liberty
2-year-old girl with autism abducted in the Bronx found safe
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator' arrested in CT
Man charged with slamming car into LI gas station, robbing business
More News