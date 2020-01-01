Sports

David Stern, former NBA Commissioner, dies at 77

David Stern listens to question from the media during a news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Aug. 2014, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW YORK -- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on New Year's Day after suffering from a brain hemorrhage three weeks ago, the National Basketball Association announced. He was 77.

The league's statement said Stern died with his wife and family by his bedside.



"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a written statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Diann Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014.

This is a developing story.
