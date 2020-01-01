David Stern, former NBA Commissioner, dies at 77

The league's statement said Stern died with his wife and family by his bedside.
David Stern, the NBA commissioner who oversaw the sport's biggest stage for three decades, has died.— ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2020
He was 77. pic.twitter.com/Zc9IngkTPI
"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a written statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Diann Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."
Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014.
This is a developing story.