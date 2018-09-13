SPORTS

Mets captain David Wright to play during team's final homestand

David Wright pauses in the dugout after his three-run homer during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 23, 2016 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Longtime New York Mets star David Wright announced Thursday that he will be returning to the field this season.

The third baseman, who has not played an MLB game since 2016, will be activiated on September 25.

The captain will start at third on September 29, saying he expects to be finished playing baseball after making one more start in the team's second-to-last game of the season.

He said he doesn't believe his body, which has required multiple surgeries on his shoulder, back and neck, will allow him to play again afterward.

The 35-year-old hasn't played for the Mets since May 27, 2016. He began his latest comeback in August at Class A St. Lucie, hitting a combined .171 with a double and two RBIs in 41 at-bats during 10 games for St. Lucie and two with Triple-A Las Vegas.

He took batting practice and participated in a simulated game in New York over the past week.

Wright has salaries of $20 million this year, $15 million next season and $12 million in 2020, the final year of his deal. When the Mets reinstate him from the 60-day disabled list, they could diminish the amount of insurance money they could collect on his contract.

----------
Report a Typo
