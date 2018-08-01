SPORTS
espn

Devils hire Mark Dennehy as Binghamton AHL coach

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have chosen Mark Dennehy as the coach of their top minor league affiliate.

Devils general manager Ray Shero said Wednesday that Dennehy will take over the job with the Binghamton Devils. The former Merrimack coach had accepted a position this summer in Wheeling (ECHL) as its head coach and director of hockey operations.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Wheeling officials gave the Devils permission to speak with the 50-year-old Dennehy.

Dennehy will be leaving for Slovakia this week to coach Team USA's Under-17 team for the Five Nations Tournament.
Related Topics:
sportsespnahlnew jersey devilsbinghamton
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Mets' Steven Matz to be evaluated for forearm discomfort
10-year-old NJ runner shatters national track record
Brian Cashman's multiple moves shore up Yankees' playoff push
Nationals cap 25-4 rout of Mets with six runs off Jose Reyes
More Sports
Top Stories
LIRR train derails in Queens; No injuries reported
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Family of NJ man killed by police desperate for answers
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Show More
Trump claims Americans need picture IDs to buy groceries
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
Thieves in speedboat steal Swedish crown jewels
More News