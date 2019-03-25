Sports

Former Knicks, NYU player Cal Ramsey dies at 81

NEW YORK -- Cal Ramsey, who starred at NYU in the 1950s and went on to play and broadcast for the New York Knicks, died Monday. He was 81.

The Knicks said he died of cardiac arrest at The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in Manhattan.

After his playing career, Ramsey worked for the organization as a color analyst and later in community relations. He served as a Knicks ambassador for the past 28 years and also had remained on NYU's basketball staff since 1983.

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan called Ramsey "one of the greatest ambassadors in New York City basketball history."

Born in Selma, Alabama, Ramsey graduated from NYU in 1959 and also played in the NBA for the St. Louis Hawks and Syracuse Nationals. He is a member of the NYU Athletics and New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Knicks said they will honor Ramsey during their next game, Thursday against Toronto.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespnnyu violetsnew york knicksnbamens college basketball
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
LIVE: Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
NYC shelter residents blame faulty elevator for woman's death
WATCH: Newly-released video shows Wallenda family accident in 2017
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from Victoria's Secret
Smoke condition prompts evacuation at New Jersey school
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
Show More
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Mob boss murder suspect in court, attorney blames hate speech
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
New video released in attack on Muslim woman in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News