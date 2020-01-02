Don Larsen, Yankees pitcher to throw only perfect game in World Series history, dies at 90

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen has died at the age of 90.He was the only player to ever pitch a perfect game in the World Series.Reports say he died of esophageal cancer Wednesday while in hospice in Idaho.The former Major Leaguer pitched for the Yankees from 1955 to 1959 during his 15 years in the majors.It was Oct. 8, 1956, Game 5 of the World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers, when Larsen threw 97 pitches on the way to the 2-0 victory.----------