SPORTS

Get ready for Marathon Week in New York! Tickets for Race-Week fun, food, and course tours

NEW YORK --
There's so much to enjoy about marathon week - find out how to make the most of it, and get tickets for events happening before, during, and after the big race November 4th!

TCS New York City Marathon week is fun for all-runners and their family, friends, and fans. Purchase your tickets now for events taking place before, during, and after Sunday's race.
Blue Line Lounge by Tata Consultancy Services
From 9am-2pm on race day, enjoy the comfort of a heated lounge, gourmet food and beverages. Watch finishers on a big screen, and get access to finisher merchandise.

Grandstand Seating
Snag a seat on the east side Grandstand, with unbeatable views of the last 200 meters of the race.

TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON EVE DINNER

Pre-race dinner with your fellow runners, prepared by chefs fromTavern on the Green. Buffet-style, and family friendly.

TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON IN A MOTORCOACH
Available November 1st through 3rd: Get a close-up view of the world's most diverse marathon course: A 26.2-mile trip through all five boroughs of NYC in a climate-controlled motorcoach, with insider tips about the terrain and race-day considerations, even some expert coaching.

NYRR Night of Champions
Start your marathon weekend with an unforgettable evening.
Sports
