UNBELIEVABLE ENDING!!! Freshman Blake Peters throws game winning 3-pointer length of the court to give Boys Basketball 45-44 #KitsWin over Maine South!!! pic.twitter.com/dTxYxaqDhV — Evanston Athletics (@ETHSports) January 27, 2018

The final seconds of an Evanston Township High School basketball game from last week have gone viral.The buzzer-beating shot has now been watcher more than 100,000 times.ETHS freshman Blake Peters grabbed a rebound of a missed free throw and launched the ball almost the entire length of the court, giving the Wildkits the win against Maine South, 45-44.----------