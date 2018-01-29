SPORTS

Illinois high school basketball buzzer-beating shot goes viral

The final seconds of an Evanston Township High School basketball game from last week have gone viral.

EVANSTON, Illinois --
The buzzer-beating shot has now been watcher more than 100,000 times.

ETHS freshman Blake Peters grabbed a rebound of a missed free throw and launched the ball almost the entire length of the court, giving the Wildkits the win against Maine South, 45-44.


