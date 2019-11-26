Sports

New York Jets' Brian Poole looking for fan who swiped football after touchdown

New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole (34) celebrates with teammates and fans after returning an interception for a touchdown during the second half of the game against Oakland. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Eyewitness News
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New York Jets player is looking for the fan who swiped a football right out of his hands.

Defensive back Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in the Jets 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

As he celebrated his first career touchdown while being mobbed by his teammates, a fan in the front row grabbed the football.

Poole went on Twitter begging to have the ball returned, saying he had a signed jersey for the fan who took it.



