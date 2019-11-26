New York Jets' Brian Poole looking for fan who swiped football after touchdown

Hey You Whoever You Are. I Have A Signed Jersey For You BUT I NEED THAT BALL BACK! #FindPoolePickSix👀 pic.twitter.com/XHZRoqzqdY — Brian Poole (@poolioo) November 25, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New York Jets player is looking for the fan who swiped a football right out of his hands.Defensive back Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in the Jets 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders Sunday at MetLife Stadium.As he celebrated his first career touchdown while being mobbed by his teammates, a fan in the front row grabbed the football.Poole went on Twitter begging to have the ball returned, saying he had a signed jersey for the fan who took it.