The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Josh Bellamy and place-kicker Chandler Catanzaro, the team announced Friday.Bellamy had 14 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Bears in 2018.Catanzaro returns to the Jets after playing for them in 2017. He was 16-for-20 on field goals for the Buccaneers and Panthers last season.The Jets are in need of a kicker after letting Pro Bowler Jason Myers leave for the Seahawks in free agency.