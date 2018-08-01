SPORTS
espn

Jose Reyes 1st in MLB history to hit 2 HRs day after allowing 2 HRs

Infielder Jose Reyes made history Wednesday with his two home runs in the New York Mets' 5-3 loss to the Washington Nationals.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Reyes became the first player in modern major league history to allow multiple home runs as a pitcher and then hit multiple homers in his team's next game.

The only other player in major league history to allow multiple home runs as a pitcher, then hit multiple home runs as a hitter was Hall of Famer Cap Anson, who allowed two homers as a pitcher for the Chicago White Stockings on Aug. 5, 1884 and then hit three home runs on Aug. 6 of that season.

On Tuesday, Reyes was called on to pitch in the eighth inning with his team down 19-1. Making the first pitching appearance of his career, Reyes allowed home runs to Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks. The 25-4 final score marked the worst loss in Mets franchise history.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Reyes homered to left field in the fifth inning and to right field in the eighth inning. His 2-for-3 day improved his season average to .191.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.
