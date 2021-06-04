Sports

Kickoff to Belmont Stakes: Pop-up vaccine site opens ahead of race day

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Belmont Park giving vaccination incentive at pop up center

ELMONT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A new pop-up vaccination site opened Friday at Belmont Park, as Long Island prepares to welcome back fans for the Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown.

Those who get vaccinated at the park will also receive general admission tickets to next year's running of the Belmont Stakes.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was joined by representatives of the New York Racing Association (NYRA) and The Garden City Hotel Friday to kick off Belmont Stakes Weekend.

The COVID-19 shutdown kept the Belmont Stakes closed to spectators and tourists, resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue to businesses in Nassau County.

The return of the event is expected to help jump start the local economy, bring back jobs, and support local businesses.

The Belmont Stakes is one of the largest sporting events in the world, with tens of millions of viewers and spectators watching the famed sporting event from across the world.

The event means millions of dollars for the local economy, and Long Island restaurants, hotels, cafes, and merchants are expected to see a large spike in business.

Because of the pandemic, the race will be held in front of a much smaller crowd than usual -- only about 11,000 fans will be allowed into the park.

RELATED | NYC hiring 1,500 homeless to cleanup graffiti on Manhattan storefronts
EMBED More News Videos

Jersey Street in SoHo is just two blocks long, but it may be the most graffiti bombed stretch in the city.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportselmontnassau countybelmont stakesbelmont park
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 person dead after SUV plunges into canal in Westchester Co.
13-year-old arrested in hate crime assault on Sikh teen at mall
2 women slashed during dispute on NYC subway train
AccuWeather: More showers & thunderstorms
More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from NJ home
Teacher, principal on leave after student's project on Hitler
Queens DA moves to dismiss charges against 3 in 1996 double murder
Show More
NJ high school junior holds share of lead at U.S. Women's Open
Murphy ends NJ public health emergency, indoor limits lifted
COVID Update: Heart inflammation cases studied in teens, young adults
Gov. report makes no definitive finding about UFOs: Sources
Famed Pompidou Center to open 1st North American satellite in NJ
More TOP STORIES News