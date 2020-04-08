coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Kids can train with an Olympian with Rising NYRR online program

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Kids across the Tri-State area are learning online with virtual classes and assignments.

But what about physical education classes? Now they can go to gym class with an Olympian.

Rising New York Road Runners has launched a new program to keep kids active at home.

Playgrounds are closed, team sports are cancelled, and parents are trying to find ways to keep their kids moving while social distancing.

New York Road Runners "Active at Home" program provides free and fun fitness activities for kids. It's being led by ambassador and Olympic medalist Jenny Simpson.

The programs are about more than just running, covering a wide spectrum.

The program also doesn't involve working out in a gym or having specific athletic equipment. These activities are tailored for what kids can do in their home space with everyday items.

It also offers an activity tracker for progress and accountability and activities for kids and families. Ultimately, the message is that we are in this together.

