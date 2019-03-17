Man struggling with mental illness running NYC Half to raise awareness

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mental Illness is not something you parade in the streets to talk about - unless you are Scott Kohn.
Kohn joins thousands of runners taking over the boroughs this weekend - wearing a shirt that represents something important - a reason to run.
"NAMI is 'National Alliance of Mental Illness' - it's near and dear to my heart. I wanted to raise funds and awareness," said Kohn.
Even with a supportive family, he found himself in a dark place.
Kohn surrendered to help when he faced 'compassion fatigue,' an overwhelming feeling of apathy.
"I stopped caring about friends, family, things that were important to me," said Kohn.
In fact, one out of five people in NYC live with a mental health issue like Kohn, according to NAMI.
NAMI Offers a 24 hour/7day a week hotline, courses for families, and even encouragement to run a half marathon.
In this race, Kohn is emotional imaging the finish - a celebration for family and friends who have helped him come so far!
