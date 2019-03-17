Sports

Man struggling with mental illness running NYC Half to raise awareness

EMBED <>More Videos

Amy Freeze has the story.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mental Illness is not something you parade in the streets to talk about - unless you are Scott Kohn.

Kohn joins thousands of runners taking over the boroughs this weekend - wearing a shirt that represents something important - a reason to run.

"NAMI is 'National Alliance of Mental Illness' - it's near and dear to my heart. I wanted to raise funds and awareness," said Kohn.

Even with a supportive family, he found himself in a dark place.

Kohn surrendered to help when he faced 'compassion fatigue,' an overwhelming feeling of apathy.

"I stopped caring about friends, family, things that were important to me," said Kohn.

In fact, one out of five people in NYC live with a mental health issue like Kohn, according to NAMI.

NAMI Offers a 24 hour/7day a week hotline, courses for families, and even encouragement to run a half marathon.

In this race, Kohn is emotional imaging the finish - a celebration for family and friends who have helped him come so far!

CLICK HERE for more information on the race.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citymental health
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
6-year-old girl rescued from fast-moving Newark fire
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
Irish pride on display at the NYC St Patrick's Parade
Powerball jackpot climbs to $495 million for tonight's drawing
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
Show More
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
MTA announces St. Patrick's Day service changes, alcohol ban
Customers dive for cover while man stabbed in Brooklyn bodega
Florida school massacre suspect said he heard 'demons'
4 sought for beating, robbing man on street in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News