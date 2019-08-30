Mets legend, Ducks manager Wally Backman arrested in domestic dispute

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Wally Backman, the New York Mets second baseman who won a World Series with the team in 1986, was arrested Friday morning after an apparent domestic dispute on Long Island.Riverhead police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the town just after 7:30 a.m.A woman at the scene reported a dispute with Backman, who was taken into custody.The 59-year-old Backman, who currently manages the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League, is charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.Backman played for the Mets from 1980 to 1988. He also played for the Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners over his 13 season career.He coached in the Mets' minor-league system from 2010 to 2016 before becoming the Ducks' manager in 2018.Team officials said they are investigating the incident.----------