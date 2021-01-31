Sports

Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter after family receives threats

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Until now, the Twitter interactions between Mets fans and Steve Cohen was about free agents and jerseys, but things took a turn for the worse this week, and it had nothing to do with the team itself.

Cohen deleted his Twitter account after the ongoing standoff between day traders and hedge funds.

The Mets owner put out a statement on Saturday saying,

"I've really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter, which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats. So, I'm going to take a break for now. We have other ways to listen to your suggestions and remain committed to doing that."

Cohen went on to say he is still committed to putting a championship team on the field.

ALSO READ | Dogecoin soars 370% as Reddit group works to send the cryptocurrency 'to the moon'
EMBED More News Videos

GameStop traders sent the stock on a wild ride Thursday, and it looks set for another manic session Friday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmoneynew york metsstock marketsportstwitter
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect as long-duration winter storm targets Tri-State area
NY readies plows, other snow removal equipment ahead of storm
Popular amusement park damaged as fire erupts at NJ boardwalk
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
11 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Manhattan
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Show More
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in NYC
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
Warden at jail where Epstein killed himself resigns amid new allegations
Massive 11-alarm fire continues to rage at warehouse in New Jersey
SOPHIE, Grammy-nominated music producer, dies at age 34
More TOP STORIES News