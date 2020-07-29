Mets player Jose Reyes announces retirement after 16 years in MLB

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Mets player Jose Reyes has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.On Wednesday, he thanked the organization for bringing him back at the end of his playing career.Reyes also had some kind words for Mets fans."Mets fans, what can I say?," Reyes posted on Twitter. "We never got the ring we hoped we would get, but I can't imagine playing in front of any better fans in the whole world. Your passion and energy always lifted me higher and for that I will always be grateful.The former shortstop also played for the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies."As a young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic, I could have never dreamed of achieving all that I have through this incredible game," he said. "I want to thank God for all my blessings. No man can achieve success alone and with that in mind I have many that I would like to thank starting with my mom and dad. They've been there for me for all the ups and downs, the good and the bad and I will always consider myself blessed for their support and love."The four-time MLB All-Star is retiring after 16 years in the league.----------