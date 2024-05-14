Brooklyn's Prospect Park Zoo set to reopen following storm damage this month

The zoo is set to reopen after suffering damage during Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The zoo is set to reopen after suffering damage during Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The zoo is set to reopen after suffering damage during Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The zoo is set to reopen after suffering damage during Tropical Storm Ophelia.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Prospect Park Zoo in Brooklyn will reopen to the public this month.

The zoo closed nearly eight months ago due to flooding from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The animals weren't harmed but the floodwaters damaged the zoo's boilers, HVAC and electrical systems.

The repairs included measures to protect the animals and zoo equipment from future extreme weather.

The zoo recently posted a Mother's Day message to its patrons over the weekend featuring a baby baboon, Nyani, and her mother.

"We look forward to welcoming mothers and their families back to Prospect Park Zoo as soon as possible," the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

The zoo is set to reopen to the general public on May 25.

ALSO READ | Rutgers doctoral student gives birth on same day she defends dissertation

Anthony Johnson speaks with the mother who gave birth and defended her doctorial dissertation on the same day.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.