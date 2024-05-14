Man and woman killed in townhouse fire in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a townhouse fire in West Orange, New Jersey early Tuesday.
The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Northfield Townhouses.
A man and woman were rushed to the burn unit at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, but they were pronounced dead.
It took crews some 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
A neighbor suffered smoke inhalation, but was treated at the scene by EMS.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross responded to the 3-story building to help provide services to displaced residents.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.