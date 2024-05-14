Man and woman killed in townhouse fire in West Orange

2 people sent to burn unit, one other injured in fire in West Orange, New Jersey.

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a townhouse fire in West Orange, New Jersey early Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Northfield Townhouses.

A man and woman were rushed to the burn unit at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, but they were pronounced dead.

It took crews some 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

A neighbor suffered smoke inhalation, but was treated at the scene by EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross responded to the 3-story building to help provide services to displaced residents.

