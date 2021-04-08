Mets welcome fans at Citi Field Home Opener with thrilling comeback win

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10496330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He was a young kid, a hardworking guy." A Georgia man received quite the surprise while he was at a local jeweler working out a possible payment plan for an engagement ring, as none other than Shaq overheard the conversation.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Baseball is finally back in Queens, as the New York Mets welcomed fans to Citi Field for the Amazins' Home Opener Thursday.It was a thrilling afternoon at the ballpark, as the Mets rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Miami Marlins 3-2.The stadium is open at 20% capacity, meaning just over 8,000 people are in attendance for the game.The Mets got a late start to the season after their opening series with the Washington Nationals was postponed due to COVID cases within the Nats' organization.They instead opened in Philadelphia Monday, where they dropped two of three games to the Phillies.There's a push to get more players vaccinated after some publicly said they weren't sure they wanted to get the shot.Mets manager Luis Rojas responded by making players attend a 45-minute zoom meeting with a doctor to build confidence.Also at play, the MLB teams who have 85% of the tier one staff vaccinated can relax on COVID rules.If they hit 85%, they no longer need masks in the dugout and there will be no mandatory quarantines if a player comes in contact with someone who tests positive."We want to educate everyone," Rojas said. "We know it's a voluntary decision. I know there's been some hesitation, and that's OK to have some hesitation. But to have the educational session and be encouraged toward getting it, I think, is one of the intentions we have behind the process."Vaccinations are scheduled for after Thursday's game. The ground floor of Citi Field is set up as a vaccination site.----------