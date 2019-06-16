Sports

Miracle Mets' Ed Kranepool, Art Shamsky pay special visit to Long Island nursing facility

By
EAST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- It was a special Father's Day on Long Island when Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky from the 1969 'Miracle Mets' paid a special visit to the Momentum Rehab and Nursing Facility in East Islip.

"A lot of these people remember 1969 - they were fans back then...this 50th anniversary means a lot to us and people around," said Shamsky.

Ed Kranepool had had his own personal miracle recently when he receive his new life-saving kidney.

"I'm feeling good, I'm five weeks out of surgery, so I had a miracle. Two miracles - in '69 we had a miracle, and to be out here," he said.

"It was a total shock coming here. I always wear a Mets hat during the season. My mom said there's some Mets players here. I said 'How? They have a 1:00 game!'" said Frank Devenuto.

Kranepool and Shamsky are not suiting up anymore, but they are still spreading good cheer and still touching Mets fans young and old half a century later.

