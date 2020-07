Nassau County on 'path' to bring Islanders back to Nassau Coliseum for 2020-21 season

EMBED >More News Videos Nassau Coliseum, which has not hosted an event since March, will reportedly be closed indefinitely by its owner.

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County is on a path to bring the New York Islanders back to the Nassau Coliseum of the 2020-21 season, officials say.On Tuesday, County Executive Laura Curran announced that there was progress on a plan for the future of the Coliseum and the development of the Nassau Hub site."The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum housed so many of Long Island's important moments, including the New York Islanders and their historic Stanley Cup run, the excitement of 'Dr. J' Julius Erving and the New York Nets and decades of memorable concerts, shows and professional sporting events," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin.Back in June, it was reported that the Coliseum was going to close indefinitely by its owner Bloomberg first reported that billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's company planned to close the arena while it seemed new investors to take it over and assume the remaining debt.