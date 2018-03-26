SPORTS

NBA G League player dies 2 days after on-court collapse in Michigan

Hofstra's Zeke Upshaw attempts a shot over the defense of Louisville's Montrezl Harrell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Nov. 12, 2013, in Louisville. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WABC) --
An NBA G League player for the Grand Rapids Drive who collapsed on the court near the end of a game with the Long Island Nets died Monday.

Zeke Upshaw rushed to a hospital Saturday and was said to be under care by doctors. The Drive tweeted a statement from Upshaw's mother, Jewel, in which she said her son died Monday morning after "continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health" in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time," Jewel Upshaw said in the statement.

Team spokeswoman Sarah Jbara told MLive.com that Upshaw tumbled to the floor Saturday night with about 50 seconds remaining in the game. He was taken off the court on a stretcher.

The 26-year-old Upshaw scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory in the regular-season finale.

Upshaw was in his second season with the Drive.

The 6-foot-6 swingman from Chicago played three seasons at Illinois State and finished his college career with a year at Hofstra.

Details on a memorial were not announced.

(Information from ESPN and The Associated Press was used in this report)

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsbasketballu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Aroldis Chapman lands on DL one day after exiting with knee pain
Nets' Kenneth Faried arrested for marijuana possession
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News