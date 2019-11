New Rochelle High School students walk out in support of reassigned football coach

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Students at a Westchester County high school walked out of class Friday in protest after a popular high school football coach was reassigned from both his teaching and head coaching duties.The move came one day after parents were involved in a heated meeting with the superintendent over Louis DiRienzo's removal, pending an investigation, ahead of the No. 2 ranked Hugunots (10-0) playoff matchup in their quest to repeat as Section I/Class A champions.District officials would not comment on the circumstances of the investigation, but parents say that it involved a football player who is DiRienzo's relative and who was impaired in some way either at school or at practice.DiRienzo contacted that person's father, the parents say, and allowed them to leave the school rather than face discipline -- an apparent violation of school protocol.But parents say this is about more than just football, and they turned out to support DiRienzo and demand his reinstatement. They say he has served as a father figure to hundreds of student-athletes for more than two decades."My goal and my focus is on my football team and putting these young men in the best possible position to win a football game Saturday night," DiRienzo told Eyewitness News. "My personal life will never affect my professional life, and my goal to coach and mentor these kids."Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijoo sent the following letter home after the meeting, explaining that DiRienzo would not be on the sideline for Saturday's game.She also sent a letter, as follows, to parents in regards to the student walkout.----------