New York Guardians reveal XFL uniforms show off city's concrete, steel, street

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When the New York Guardians kick off the XFL season in two months, they'll be wearing the home blacks.
The Guardians debuted their new threads for the upcoming season.
The black, gray and red ensemble symbolizes the concrete, steel and street of the city.
The Guardians will wear gray on the road and black at home.
Their first game is Sunday, February 9th against the Tampa Bay Vipers at Met Life Stadium.
The Guardians are prominently featured on abc7 and sister network ESPN throughout the season.
The 10-game schedule for each of the league's eight teams will culminate in a two-week postseason, ending with the XFL Championship, airing on ESPN, Sunday, April 26.
