xfl

New York Guardians reveal XFL uniforms show off city's concrete, steel, street

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- When the New York Guardians kick off the XFL season in two months, they'll be wearing the home blacks.

The Guardians debuted their new threads for the upcoming season.

The black, gray and red ensemble symbolizes the concrete, steel and street of the city.

The Guardians will wear gray on the road and black at home.

Their first game is Sunday, February 9th against the Tampa Bay Vipers at Met Life Stadium.

The Guardians are prominently featured on abc7 and sister network ESPN throughout the season.

The 10-game schedule for each of the league's eight teams will culminate in a two-week postseason, ending with the XFL Championship, airing on ESPN, Sunday, April 26.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityfootballxfl
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Thousands remain without power after Tri-State snowstorm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Clouds and cold hang around
Exclusive: LI couple recounts ambush on anniversary trip to Haiti
Neighbor's death causes electric bill mix up for NJ woman
Show More
Teen makes amazing recovery from rare polio-like illness
2 sentenced in LI crash that killed newly engaged couple
Newark sues New York City over homeless relocation program
Texas dad dies after fall while hanging Christmas lights
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
More TOP STORIES News