Chicago Bears player wears cleats designed for Lisa Colagrossi Foundation in game vs Giants

Sam Ryan has the details.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
This weekend around the NFL, players laced up customized cleats as part of the league's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign - including one Chicago Bears player, who wore special cleats in Saturday's game against the New York Giants, raising awareness for a foundation near and dear to Eyewitness News.

Taylor Gabriel wore cleats which were designed for the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation.


Lisa passed away in 2015 of a brain aneurysm.

Taylor was only 15 years old when his mother died suddenly of a brain aneurysm. He is trying to raise awareness, and hopefully help save lives.

