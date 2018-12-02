EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --This weekend around the NFL, players laced up customized cleats as part of the league's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign - including one Chicago Bears player, who wore special cleats in Saturday's game against the New York Giants, raising awareness for a foundation near and dear to Eyewitness News.
Taylor Gabriel wore cleats which were designed for the Lisa Colagrossi Foundation.
Lisa passed away in 2015 of a brain aneurysm.
Taylor was only 15 years old when his mother died suddenly of a brain aneurysm. He is trying to raise awareness, and hopefully help save lives.
