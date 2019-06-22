NHL Draft: Devils and Rangers make first, second picks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- New Jersey Devils have selected U.S. National Development Team center Jack Hughes with the first pick in the NHL Draft.At 5-foot-10 and 170, pounds Hughes is NHL Central Scouting's top-ranked North American prospect. He set a USA Hockey development program record by combining for 228 points (74 goals, 154 assists) over his two-year stint. From Orlando, Florida, he's in position to become the eighth U.S.-born player selected No. 1 and first since Toronto took Auston Matthews in 2016.With the second pick in the NHL Draft, the Rangers selected Kaapo Kakko.At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Kakko is the top-ranked European skater. He completed a season in which he helped his nation complete a gold-medal sweep of international titles by winning the world championship last month along with the world junior and under-18 titles. Kakko's 22 goals in 45 games were a Finnish Elite League record by a draft-eligible player.Though he was only formally introduced to Kakko for the first time this weekend, Hughes understands the two will draw comparisons for years to come."You saw (Alexander) Ovechkin and (Sidney) Crosby all these years," Hughes said, referring to the long-time Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins captains. "I'm not saying we're going to be Ovechkin and Crosby, but I'm saying it's going to be pretty cool to be linked with him."The top of the draft features a wide mix of talent varying in size and speed. Defenseman Bowen Byram is ranked second among North Americans followed by center Kirby Dach. Then follows a large cluster of Hughes' USA Hockey teammates, including centers Alex Turcotte and Trevor Zegras and 5-foot-7 forward Cole Caufield, who set a program record with 72 goals last season.The NTDP list of potential first-round selections are rounded out by left winger Matthew Boldy, defenseman Cameron York and Spencer Knight, the top-ranked North American goalie.With Hughes and Kakko expected to be off the board, the real intrigue should begin with Chicago picking third after the Blackhawks bucked the draft lottery odds to jump from the 12th spot in the draft order."There seems to be an understanding of how those firsts two picks will go, though you never know until it happens," Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said. "But we're going to pick one of three players. ... We're not going to be cramming last minute. I think we're going to be very comfortable with the guy that we pick."Colorado follows with the fourth pick, leaving Avalanche amateur scouting director Alan Hepple interested in who the Blackhawks might select."I told Joe just to go ask them," Hepple said, referring to Avalanche GM Joe Sakic. "We've got a few guys targeted. We know what we have."NOTES: Knight has the potential of becoming the 10th American-born goalie selected in the first round and first since Dallas chose Jake Oettinger with the 26th pick in 2017. ... The record for most American-born players selected in the first round is 12, in 2016. ... Center Dylan Cozens, ranked fifth among North Americans, has the chance to become the first player born in Canada's Yukon Territory selected in the first round.