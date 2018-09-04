SPORTS

Nike faces backlash for 'Just Do It' ad featuring Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN. (KGO-TV)

By
NEW YORK --
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is back in the headlines, this time for being one of the faces for Nike's latest ad campaign.

The ex-49ers star unveiled the ad on Twitter, which says, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt"

The ad commemorates the 30th anniversary of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign, and Kaepernick -- who spearheaded a protest movement against social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem -- has been out of job for more than a year. But this latest ad marks a new multi-year deal with the sports apparel giant.

"Pretty powerful when I saw that," Nike customer Marisa Smith said

Nike is already facing criticism, with many calling for a boycott. Social media video showed someone burning a pair of Nike shoes, while others questioned Nike's true motives.

"You've got children in sweatshops making your shoes all over the world, and then you got LeBron putting them because they say 'equality,'" Carlos Rodriguez said. "So a bunch of people here will buy them. They'll make a bunch of money. But is equality what they're really striving for? Or are they just really trying to sell some sneakers?"

Country singer John Rich of Big & Rich criticized Nike, posting a picture of cut up Nike socks.

Rich tweeted on Monday night that a member of his crew cut the trademark swoosh off his socks and that he was also planning to burn them.

In a series of tweets that continued Tuesday, Rich, who was also on "The Celebrity Apprentice," said he supported the right to protest, but that Nike lost his support when they endorsed Kaepernick.

Nike's stock fell in early trading on Tuesday.

