Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams

Every August, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is the mecca for Little League baseball players from around the world who dream of playing professional baseball. This year, those dreamers were once again treated to a taste of the real thing.

The second MLB Little League Classic showcases divisional rivals as the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies meet for a regular-season game at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday Night Baseball on August 19. But before that game, Little Leaguers had a chance to spend some time with the big leaguers who were also in Williamsport to play ball.

The Phillies and Mets make their way to Williamsport



Settling in to catch a game


It's Pennsylvania, you bet there are Phillies fans in the house



Kids, meet Thor; Thor, kids



Arrieta complimentary of little leaguer's pitching performance
Arrieta complimentary of little leaguer's pitching performance
Jake Arrieta is joined by New York little leaguer Greg Bruno and evaluates the youngster's performance in their win over Texas.
