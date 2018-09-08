"I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose."



Serena Williams responded to a code violation for coaching by telling the chair umpire that she'd "rather lose" than cheat.Williams was given the violation by Carlos Ramos of Portugal in the second game of the second set while Naomi Osaka was serving.Williams approached the chair and told Ramos that she was not being coached but rather being given a thumbs up from her box, which she said she not have been a violation."I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose," she told Ramos.Williams was ultimately given three code violations by Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Williams 6-2, 6-4.