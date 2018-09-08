SERENA WILLIAMS

'I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose': Serena Williams spars with umpire over U.S. Open penalty

EMBED </>More Videos

Serena Williams will play first-time finalist Naomi Osaka of Japan on Saturday with a chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

NEW YORK --
Serena Williams responded to a code violation for coaching by telling the chair umpire that she'd "rather lose" than cheat.



Williams was given the violation by Carlos Ramos of Portugal in the second game of the second set while Naomi Osaka was serving.

Williams approached the chair and told Ramos that she was not being coached but rather being given a thumbs up from her box, which she said she not have been a violation.

"I don't cheat to win. I'd rather lose," she told Ramos.

Williams was ultimately given three code violations by Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Williams 6-2, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsserena williamstennisu.s. & world
SERENA WILLIAMS
Serena Williams seeded 25th after Wimbledon rule change
Reports: Serena Williams gives birth to first child, a girl
Venus Williams drops hints that Serena is expecting a girl
Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child
More serena williams
SPORTS
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
Jets likely to be without three starters in opener vs. Lions
WATCH: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
Tanaka shines, Torres and McCutchen homer as Yanks blank M's
More Sports
Top Stories
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
Piece of old Tappan Zee destabilizes, delays Cuomo Bridge opening
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight
Suspect arrested in rape, assault of women on same bridge
Florence Update: Storm continues to threaten East Coast
Florence Prep: East Coast braces as storm strengthens
Subway stop reopens at WTC for 1st time since 9/11
Man charged after dog found emaciated on Long Island
Show More
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
2 con artists scam $37,000 from elderly woman in NYC
Hundreds stranded after wires fall onto NJ Transit train
EXCLUSIVE: Vacant lot across from daycare filled with used condoms, trash
Man wanted for attempted rape turns himself into police
More News