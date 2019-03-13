Reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. trade on social media

🤯🤯🤯 — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) March 13, 2019

WHAT IS GOING ON — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 13, 2019

I can’t even say what I wanna say... just wow! This a crazy business — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2019

I just got off the golf course and I swear to myself I thought the @obj trade was fake news... 😳 #obj #browns — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 13, 2019

It had to be a monster return to justify this. This is pretty big, but.... wow. https://t.co/FYZI0OIKxm — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 13, 2019

Just got off the phone w/ OBJ. Odell Beckham told me after he & I discussed what I heard about #Browns trade talk that Jarvis Landry called him & said t/ GM & the HC want you bad. Next thing you know, OBJ said Dave Gettleman called him and said "I am trading you to the #Browns." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Reports of a blockbuster trade sent shock waves through the NFL and social media Tuesday night after sources say the New York Giants agreed to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.In return, sources say the Browns will send a first and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants.The teams haven't officially confirmed the trade, but the Browns made a very interesting tweet shortly after the reports surfaced.Check out some of the other reaction that caught our attention below:----------