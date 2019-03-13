Reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. trade on social media

In return, sources say the Browns will send a first and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants.
The teams haven't officially confirmed the trade, but the Browns made a very interesting tweet shortly after the reports surfaced.
March 13, 2019
Check out some of the other reaction that caught our attention below:
🤯🤯🤯— Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) March 13, 2019
WHAT IS GOING ON— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 13, 2019
I can’t even say what I wanna say... just wow! This a crazy business— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2019
I just got off the golf course and I swear to myself I thought the @obj trade was fake news... 😳 #obj #browns— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 13, 2019
It had to be a monster return to justify this. This is pretty big, but.... wow. https://t.co/FYZI0OIKxm— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 13, 2019
Just got off the phone w/ OBJ. Odell Beckham told me after he & I discussed what I heard about #Browns trade talk that Jarvis Landry called him & said t/ GM & the HC want you bad. Next thing you know, OBJ said Dave Gettleman called him and said "I am trading you to the #Browns."— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2019
