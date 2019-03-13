Sports

Reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. trade on social media

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Reports of a blockbuster trade sent shock waves through the NFL and social media Tuesday night after sources say the New York Giants agreed to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

In return, sources say the Browns will send a first and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants.

The teams haven't officially confirmed the trade, but the Browns made a very interesting tweet shortly after the reports surfaced.


Check out some of the other reaction that caught our attention below:















