Sources: Brooklyn Nets to sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN.Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Durant will sign a four-year, $164 million deal and Irving will sign a four-year, $141 million deal.Durant was long considered the biggest prize in this year's free agency class, before he ruptured his Achilles during the NBA Finals. Rumors swirled that Irving would join Durant on the New York Knicks, - but instead, he will actually be joining him in Brooklyn.Durant will likely miss all of next season.Eyewitness News is waiting for everything to be confirmed once free agency actually begins.