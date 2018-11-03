NYCMARATHON

What you need to know about the TCS NYC Marathon 2018

FILE Runners cross the Queensboro bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
All four winners of the 2017 NYC Marathon return to defend their titles Sunday.

American Shalane Flanagan and Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor will try to repeat, along with the Swiss pair of Manuela Schar and Marcel Hug in the wheelchair division.

"To be coming back as the defending champion, it's quite an honor and literally a dream come true," said Flanagan, the first U.S. woman to win the NYC Marathon since Miki Gorman in 1977.

Flanagan won in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds, beating Mary Keitany of Kenya.

From 55 runners in 1970, the New York City Marathon has grown to more than 50,000 runners (and 98,000 applicants).

This year's race will feature a dominant set of runners from the United States in the women's field, including Flanagan, 2018 Boston Marathon winner Desiree Linden and Molly Huddle.

The men's side includes four-time U.S. Olympian Abdi Abdirahman and Shadrack Biwott.

The wheelchair division will also feature legends such as Tatyana McFadden.
THE DETAILS

Date: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018

Start times: 8:30 a.m. ET, wheelchair division; 9:20 a.m. ET, pro women; 9:50 a.m. ET, pro men; final wave, 11 a.m. ET

Start line: Western end of Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island

Finish line: Just outside of Tavern on the Green, Central Park

Results: New York Marathon real-time results

Route: Map and other info

Official race website: TCS New York Marathon

Commuting: Street closures and transit changes

Where to Watch: Watch the race broadcast live on WABC-TV, Channel 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. The race also will be presented live on abc7ny.com and via the Watch ABC app. Prerace coverage will be carried live on WABC-TV, Channel 7, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

Find Your Finish: Find Your Finish provides a close up look as every runner crosses the finish line

----------
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
