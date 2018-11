The TCS New York City Marathon course is completely closed to vehicular traffic during the race. A schedule of street and bridge closures for the 2018 race along with subway and bus information is below.Sweep buses will follow the marathon route at a 6 1/2-hour marathon pace, roughly 15 minutes per mile, after the final wave start. After the sweep buses pass, and it's deemed by city authorities, the streets will reopen to traffic.Manhattan/Brooklyn/ Queens/Bronx/Staten Island: 8am - 7pmLocations: Manhattan Portion:Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp East-bound)59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue BridgeMadison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th StreetMadison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between 135th Street and 142nd Street5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park WestMount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street90th Street between 5th Avenue and East DriveEast Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army PlazaGrand Army Plaza between East Drive and 59th Street59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle / 8th Avenue / Central Park WestColumbus Circle between 59th Street and Central Park DrivewayCentral Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West DriveWest Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive85th Street Approach to West Drive81st Street Approach to West Drive77th Street Approach to West Drive 67th Street Approach to West DriveBrooklyn Portion:Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th AvenueBrooklyn Queens Expressway (South-bound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th StreetGatling Place/79th Street BQE entrance ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street7th Avenue (southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th AvenueFort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush AvenueFlatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette AvenueLafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford AvenueBedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau AvenueNassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue / Lorimer Street and Manhattan AvenueManhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint AvenueGreenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness BoulevardMcGuiness Boulevard (southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski BridgePulaski Bridge (Southbound)Queens Portion:11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon BoulevardVernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter StreetHunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent StreetCrescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza SouthQueens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd StreetQueens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza NorthQueensboro Bridge (East-bound)Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian PathBronx Portion:Willis Avenue BridgeEast 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander AvenueAlexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th StreetEast 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th StreetMorris Avenue between East 138th Street and East 140th StreetEast 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider AvenueRider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th StreetEast 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue BridgeStaten Island Portion:Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay StreetJersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory BoulevardVictory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay StreetBay Street between Richmond Terrace and School RoadFingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins AvenueTompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School RoadSchool Road between Bay Street and Staten Island ExpresswayLily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno BoulevardMcClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York AvenueFront Street between Wave Street and Edgewater StreetHylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga PlaceSteuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard RoadWest Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan BoulevardSand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno BoulevardFather Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue Verrazano BridgeClosure: At the discretion of NYPDMTA Bridges & TunnelsThe Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Sunday, Nov. 4 between 7 a.m. and approximately 3 p.m. for the TCS New York City Marathon. Motorists traveling to Brooklyn or Staten Island via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge must use alternate routes.In addition, on Saturday, Nov. 3, the upper level of the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 11 p.m. to allow for roadway preparation. Over-dimensional vehicles and vehicles containing hazardous materials will not be permitted to cross the bridge in either direction once that closure takes place.The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits in Staten Island will close at 3 a.m. on Sun., Nov. 4 and reopen at around 3 p.m.Motorists can call the Verrazzano-Narrows Marathon Traffic Hotline at 718-692-5656 to hear information about the closures.MTA NYC Transit SubwaysThe 2018 TCS NYC Marathon will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 4, and MTA New York City Transit's subways and buses will get you to the event from all parts of the city. Marathon revelers can use the MTA's customized Marathon Subway Map on the web. It highlights pre-race, runner specific activities and events, as well as a number of great viewing locations throughout the city on Marathon Sunday. The map also lists a number of tools and tips to assist customers when traveling.New York City Transit will stay in contact with the New York Road Runners Club, sharing information regarding any street closures and/or subway diversions that may arise.On race day, runners traveling directly to Staten Island by ferry can take the subway to Bowling Green, South Ferry, or Whitehall St. stations, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. There will be shuttle bus service for participants on Staten Island. The shuttle buses will transport runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street on Staten Island.The following stations/subway lines may experience higher ridership volumes than usual: South Ferry , Whitehall St, Bowling Green, 42 St-Bryant Park and uptown, 42 St-Grand Central, 5 Av, 59 St-Columbus Circle, 72 St, 81 St-Museum of Natural History, and 86 St. In order to prevent overcrowding on stairways and platforms at subway stations, some stairways may be designated as "entrance or exit only." Additional NYC Transit personnel will be available to assist customers at these subway locations.Due ongoing critical maintenance and Subway Action Plan work this weekend, some trains may be rerouted or suspended. In the Bronx, uptown trains skip 155 St, 161 St-Yankee Stadium, and 170 St. In Brooklyn, free shuttle buses replace trains between Church Av and Coney Island-Stillwell Av.Brooklyn-bound trains are rerouted via the local from 71 Av to Canal St, then via the Jay St-MetroTech.Manhattan-bound trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park, and trains replace the between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and Whitehall St. In Manhattan, downtown trains run express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St, and uptown trains are rerouted via the line from Jay St-MetroTech to W 4 St-Wash Sq.In Queens, free shuttle buses replace trains between Briarwood and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer.MTA NYC Transit & MTA BusesMTA NYC Transit and MTA Buses throughout the City will be affected by reroutes, detours, and/or frozen zones, and customers should anticipate delays. The Central Park Transverses at 65th, 79th and 96th Streets will be closed for most of the day and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue during the race. Customers should anticipate detours/delays on the following routes in each borough:Brooklyn: B1, B4, B8, B9, B11, B16, B24, B25, B26, B32, B35, B37, B38, B41, B43, B44, SBS44, B45, B48, B52, B54, B57, B61, B62, B63, B64, B65, B67, B69, B70, B103, Q59, and X27.Bronx: Bx1, Bx2, Bx15, Bx21, Bx32, Bx33, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, and BxM11.Manhattan: M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M7, M10, M15, M15SBS, BX15, M20, M31, Q32, BX33, M57, M60SBS, M66, M72, M79SBS, M86SBS, M96, M100, M101, M102, M103, M104, M106, and M116.Queens: Q32, Q39, Q60, Q66, Q67, Q69, Q100, Q101, Q102, Q103, QM2, QM5, and QM6.Staten Island: SIM1C, SIM2, SIM3C, SIM4C, S51, S53, and S79.In addition to the MYmta smartphone app, participants and spectators can check www.mta.info and check out the " Weekender " tab located within the Service Status Menu for Current Service Status on any MTA mode of travel that they plan to use. Remember that TripPlanner+ provides travel information that takes weekend service diversions into account. Customers using bus routes in the five boroughs can also use MTA Bus Time to track real-time bus positions and gauge arrival times. For more information on the TCS New York City Marathon, click here: https://www.tcsnycmarathon.org/ ----------