NEW YORK (WABC) --The TCS New York City Marathon course is completely closed to vehicular traffic during the race. A schedule of street and bridge closures for the 2018 race along with subway and bus information is below.
Sweep buses will follow the marathon route at a 6 1/2-hour marathon pace, roughly 15 minutes per mile, after the final wave start. After the sweep buses pass, and it's deemed by city authorities, the streets will reopen to traffic.
Manhattan/Brooklyn/ Queens/Bronx/Staten Island: 8am - 7pm
Locations: Manhattan Portion:
Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp East-bound)
59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
142nd Street between Lenox Avenue and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 138th Street
Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between 135th Street and 142nd Street
5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street
120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 59th Street
59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle / 8th Avenue / Central Park West
Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive
85th Street Approach to West Drive
81st Street Approach to West Drive
77th Street Approach to West Drive 67th Street Approach to West Drive
CLICK HERE TO SEE ANTICIPATED STREET REOPENING TIMES
Brooklyn Portion:
Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
Brooklyn Queens Expressway (South-bound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
Gatling Place/79th Street BQE entrance ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
7th Avenue (southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
4th Avenue between 94th Street and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue / Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard
McGuiness Boulevard (southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)
Queens Portion:
11th Street between Pulaski Bridge and 48th Avenue
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
Queensboro Bridge (East-bound)
Queensboro Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path
Bronx Portion:
Willis Avenue Bridge
East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
Morris Avenue between East 138th Street and East 140th Street
East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Staten Island Portion:
Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard
McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
Front Street between Wave Street and Edgewater Street
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road
West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard
Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue Verrazano Bridge
Closure: At the discretion of NYPD
Note: NO buses will be allowed to cross 5th Avenue during the race.
MTA SERVICE DETAILS
MTA Bridges & Tunnels
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Sunday, Nov. 4 between 7 a.m. and approximately 3 p.m. for the TCS New York City Marathon. Motorists traveling to Brooklyn or Staten Island via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge must use alternate routes.
In addition, on Saturday, Nov. 3, the upper level of the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 11 p.m. to allow for roadway preparation. Over-dimensional vehicles and vehicles containing hazardous materials will not be permitted to cross the bridge in either direction once that closure takes place.
The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits in Staten Island will close at 3 a.m. on Sun., Nov. 4 and reopen at around 3 p.m.
Motorists can call the Verrazzano-Narrows Marathon Traffic Hotline at 718-692-5656 to hear information about the closures.
MTA NYC Transit Subways
The 2018 TCS NYC Marathon will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 4, and MTA New York City Transit's subways and buses will get you to the event from all parts of the city. Marathon revelers can use the MTA's customized Marathon Subway Map on the web. It highlights pre-race, runner specific activities and events, as well as a number of great viewing locations throughout the city on Marathon Sunday. The map also lists a number of tools and tips to assist customers when traveling.
New York City Transit will stay in contact with the New York Road Runners Club, sharing information regarding any street closures and/or subway diversions that may arise.
On race day, runners traveling directly to Staten Island by ferry can take the subway to Bowling Green, South Ferry, or Whitehall St. stations, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. There will be shuttle bus service for participants on Staten Island. The shuttle buses will transport runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street on Staten Island.
The following stations/subway lines may experience higher ridership volumes than usual: South Ferry , Whitehall St, Bowling Green, 42 St-Bryant Park and uptown, 42 St-Grand Central, 5 Av, 59 St-Columbus Circle, 72 St, 81 St-Museum of Natural History, and 86 St. In order to prevent overcrowding on stairways and platforms at subway stations, some stairways may be designated as "entrance or exit only." Additional NYC Transit personnel will be available to assist customers at these subway locations.
Due ongoing critical maintenance and Subway Action Plan work this weekend, some trains may be rerouted or suspended. In the Bronx, uptown trains skip 155 St, 161 St-Yankee Stadium, and 170 St. In Brooklyn, free shuttle buses replace trains between Church Av and Coney Island-Stillwell Av.
Brooklyn-bound trains are rerouted via the local from 71 Av to Canal St, then via the Jay St-MetroTech.
Manhattan-bound trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park, and trains replace the between Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr and Whitehall St. In Manhattan, downtown trains run express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St, and uptown trains are rerouted via the line from Jay St-MetroTech to W 4 St-Wash Sq.
In Queens, free shuttle buses replace trains between Briarwood and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer.
MTA NYC Transit & MTA Buses
MTA NYC Transit and MTA Buses throughout the City will be affected by reroutes, detours, and/or frozen zones, and customers should anticipate delays. The Central Park Transverses at 65th, 79th and 96th Streets will be closed for most of the day and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue during the race. Customers should anticipate detours/delays on the following routes in each borough:
Brooklyn: B1, B4, B8, B9, B11, B16, B24, B25, B26, B32, B35, B37, B38, B41, B43, B44, SBS44, B45, B48, B52, B54, B57, B61, B62, B63, B64, B65, B67, B69, B70, B103, Q59, and X27.
Bronx: Bx1, Bx2, Bx15, Bx21, Bx32, Bx33, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, and BxM11.
Manhattan: M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M7, M10, M15, M15SBS, BX15, M20, M31, Q32, BX33, M57, M60SBS, M66, M72, M79SBS, M86SBS, M96, M100, M101, M102, M103, M104, M106, and M116.
Queens: Q32, Q39, Q60, Q66, Q67, Q69, Q100, Q101, Q102, Q103, QM2, QM5, and QM6.
Staten Island: SIM1C, SIM2, SIM3C, SIM4C, S51, S53, and S79.
In addition to the MYmta smartphone app, participants and spectators can check www.mta.info and check out the "Weekender" tab located within the Service Status Menu for Current Service Status on any MTA mode of travel that they plan to use. Remember that TripPlanner+ provides travel information that takes weekend service diversions into account. Customers using bus routes in the five boroughs can also use MTA Bus Time to track real-time bus positions and gauge arrival times. For more information on the TCS New York City Marathon, click here: https://www.tcsnycmarathon.org/
----------
* More TCS NYC Marathon coverage
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts