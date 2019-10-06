Sports

Yankees beat Twins 8-2 to take 2-game lead in ALDS

BRONX -- Didi Gregorius hooked a slump-busting grand slam during a seven-run third inning and the New York Yankees pummeled the Minnesota Twins again, cruising to an 8-2 victory Saturday for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.

Uber driver-turned-rookie big leaguer Randy Dobnak struggled in an unexpected start, and the Twins lost their record 15th consecutive postseason game, including 12 straight against the Yankees. The latter is the longest postseason skid for one club against another in baseball history, topping Boston's dominance over the Angels from 1986-2008. Minnesota hasn't won a playoff game since Johan Santana bested the Yankees in their 2004 Division Series opener.

Coaches and players on both sides have downplayed that history, most of which predates current rosters. It's all too familiar for fans in Minnesota, where the teams will play Monday's Game 3 in the best-of-five series.
