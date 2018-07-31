Yankees' J.A. Happ diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease

NEW YORK -- One of the New York Yankees' newest additions, left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ, was sent to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon, where he was diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease, according to general manager Brian Cashman.
It's unclear how Happ contracted the viral disease that normally affects children younger than 5 years old. The only theory the Yankees have is that he might have received it while traveling across the country to make it to New York in recent days after being traded from Torontolast Thursday.
Cashman said it does not yet appear Happ will be forced onto the disabled list, although the Yankees will be monitoring how he recovers in the coming days. For now, Happ is still slated to start Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
If Happ is unable to return, the Yankees have options for replacements in newly acquired pitcher Lance Lynn, who was traded Monday from Minnesota. Triple-A starter Luis Cessa also would be a possibility to make Happ's start. To protect themselves for a potential Cessa start, the Yankees are limiting Cessa's outing for their affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. He'll go only one inning.
Cashman has been told that Happ has a "mild" case of the disease, which was also recently contracted by New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The Mets right-hander has been on the 10-day disabled list since July 22, but is expected to return Wednesday.
The Mets believed Syndergaard received his case of hand, foot and mouth disease while working a camp for kids during the All-Star break. The day after Syndergaard was at the camp, he pitched five innings in a Mets win over the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Late in the start, his velocity noticeably decreased as he began feeling blisters on his hands.
Happ's Yankees debut also came at Yankee Stadium, where he pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hand, foot and mouth disease can spread when people who have it cough or sneeze. People can also become infected if they come into contact with an infected person's blister fluid. Symptoms include fever, mouth sores and a skin rash.
