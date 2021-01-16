Yankees legend Yogi Berra's likeness to appear on USPS 'Forever' stamps

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9713267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.

New York Yankees' legend Yogi Berra is getting the honor of his likeness on a postage stamp.His is one of several "Forever" stamps the U.S. Postal Service is set to roll-out in the coming months.Berra was one of the most celebrated baseball stars of his era in the 1950s.The hall of fame catcher won 10 World Series championships with the Yankees.Berra was also widely known for his colorful sayings, called "Yogi-isms."The u-s-p-s is honoring others with stamps, including science fiction-fantasy author Ursula K. Le Guin.Cuban artist Emilio Sanchez is celebrated with stamps featuring four lithographs and paintings.Other stamps honor sun science, the art of tap dance, and a postcard to recognize the mallard drake.----------