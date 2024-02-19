New York Archdiocese decries St. Patrick's funeral service for transgender advocate Cecilia Gentili

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Angry reactions continue Monday from the New York Archdiocese over the funeral of a transgender community leader at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

More than a thousand people attended the Catholic service last Thursday that celebrated the life of Cecilia Gentili, who was a leading activist for the transgender community, sex workers and those living with H.I.V.

Her funeral service drew enthusiasm from hundreds of people who flooded the pews.

"It was more celebratory than we normally see in a Catholic church and actually was kind of refreshing," said Cathy Renna, Communications Director for the National LGBTQ Task Force.

However, the archdiocese is calling the funeral service a scandal and even held a special mass of reparation Sunday to re-sanctify the church after what it called "scandalous behavior."

Her family claims that reaction is nothing but anti-trans hatred.

The church issued a statement on Saturday, in part, "The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way."

Catholic tourists visiting the Cathedral had mixed opinions.

"You want to open space and make everything inclusive as long as everyone is respectful," said one person.

"I don't like any form of discrimination," said another tourist.

Those who knew and loved Gentili say they are hurt by what they describe as LGBTQ hatred in response to the funeral.

"If they were offended by some things, they have every right to say that," said Renna. "But I think the reaction has been strong."

Originally from Argentina, Cecilia came to the United States for a safer life as a transgender woman.

She worked as a sex worker, which came with drug use. Her survival would ignite the passion to help others in the LGBTQ community, including advocating for sex workers.

"This is not her legacy," said Renna. "Her legacy is the lives that she changed. And her legacy is the bridge that she made for so many communities, not just in New York, but around the country and around the world."

