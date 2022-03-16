Details expected on New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade

The world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade will march up 5th Avenue Thursday.
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend.
That's after a small parade was held last year to keep the now 261-year tradition alive.
Mayor Eric Adams will join Irish Americans to raise the Irish flag in Bowling Green Park while detailing the plans for the parade route.
