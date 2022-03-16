Details expected on New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11309715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Debuting on 6abc is 'Abbott Elementary,' a brand new comedy that's set locally in a Philadelphia public school.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Details are expected to be released for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade as it makes its in-person return in New York City from a virtual celebration.The world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade will march up 5th Avenue Thursday.More than 150,000 people are expected to attend.That's after a small parade was held last year to keep the now 261-year tradition alive.Mayor Eric Adams will join Irish Americans to raise the Irish flag in Bowling Green Park while detailing the plans for the parade route.----------