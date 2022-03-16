Society

Details expected on New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

St. Patrick's Day Parade details set to be revealed

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Details are expected to be released for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade as it makes its in-person return in New York City from a virtual celebration.

The world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade will march up 5th Avenue Thursday.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend.



That's after a small parade was held last year to keep the now 261-year tradition alive.

Mayor Eric Adams will join Irish Americans to raise the Irish flag in Bowling Green Park while detailing the plans for the parade route.

ALSO READ | Hit workplace comedy 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for second season
EMBED More News Videos

Debuting on 6abc is 'Abbott Elementary,' a brand new comedy that's set locally in a Philadelphia public school.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityst. patrick's dayparadeeric adams
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's president to ask Congress for more help amid Russian bombing
Long Island chef helps on the front lines of Ukraine
Suspect in homeless shootings in NYC, Washington DC to appear in court
Teen attacked and robbed on camera in Bronx
Federal Reserve expected to raise borrowing rate
87-year-old grandmother dies days after random shove in NYC
600 students to rally against 'Don't Say Gay' bill at Citi Field
Show More
Fleet Week New York is set to return to the Big Apple
Global Alliance: 'The Relevance of Care Work for Gender Equality'
More ways to save big bucks on rising gas prices
AccuWeather: Another beauty
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News