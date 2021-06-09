Gas station attendant stabbed in chest after fight with customer in New Jersey, police say

The incident was reported at the Speedway gas station on Route 17 just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A dispute between the attendant and a customer turned into a physical altercation.
At some point, police say the customer pulled out a knife and stabbed the attendant, 23-year-old Sevaughn Hutchison, in the chest.
Hutchison was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.
Meanwhile, the suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Reid, was taken into custody at the scene and was arrested. Police say he remained at the scene.
Reid is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
The reason for the initial dispute was not yet known.
