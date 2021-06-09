Gas station attendant stabbed in chest after fight with customer in New Jersey, police say

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gas station attendant in New Jersey was stabbed in the chest after a dispute with a customer.

The incident was reported at the Speedway gas station on Route 17 just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A dispute between the attendant and a customer turned into a physical altercation.

At some point, police say the customer pulled out a knife and stabbed the attendant, 23-year-old Sevaughn Hutchison, in the chest.



Hutchison was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Reid, was taken into custody at the scene and was arrested. Police say he remained at the scene.

Reid is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

The reason for the initial dispute was not yet known.

