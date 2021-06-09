Gas station attendant stabbed in chest after fight with customer in New Jersey, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10707242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The attack happened earlier this week as the woman was walking to her Corona home.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gas station attendant in New Jersey was stabbed in the chest after a dispute with a customer.The incident was reported at the Speedway gas station on Route 17 just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.A dispute between the attendant and a customer turned into a physical altercation.At some point, police say the customer pulled out a knife and stabbed the attendant, 23-year-old Sevaughn Hutchison, in the chest.Hutchison was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.Meanwhile, the suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Reid, was taken into custody at the scene and was arrested. Police say he remained at the scene.Reid is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.The reason for the initial dispute was not yet known.----------