Police seek suspect who stabbed woman multiple times in Jamaica apartment building

Janice Yu has the latest details on the stabbing.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 22-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed in a Queens apartment building.

Officials say the stabbing happened at around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 11th floor of The Crossing at Jamaica Station apartments.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after she was found with multiple stab wounds to her torso, shoulder, and hands.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect are not related, but it is unclear if they knew each other.

Police are still looking for the woman responsible for this stabbing.

