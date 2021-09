Man hospitalized after being stabbed on subway train at Port Authority

EMBED >More News Videos Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was hospitalized after being stabbed inside a subway train in Manhattan Wednesday night.According to police, the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal.They say a man was stabbed by an unknown suspect aboard a southbound A train.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected survive.The suspect fled from the scene.No arrests have been made.----------