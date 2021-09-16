Man hospitalized after being stabbed on subway train at Port Authority

By Eyewitness News
Man stabbed on subway train at Port Authority

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was hospitalized after being stabbed inside a subway train in Manhattan Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

They say a man was stabbed by an unknown suspect aboard a southbound A train.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected survive.

The suspect fled from the scene.

No arrests have been made.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

