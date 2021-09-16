Man hospitalized after being stabbed on subway train at Port Authority

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11022508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gabby Petito's Instagram account is back after it was mysteriously deleted, while police in Utah are confirming an "incident" between her and boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was hospitalized after being stabbed inside a subway train in Manhattan Wednesday night.According to police, the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal.They say a man was stabbed by an unknown suspect aboard a southbound A train.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected survive.The suspect fled from the scene.No arrests have been made.----------